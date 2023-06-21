Ex-Minister of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Festus Keyamo, has said President Bola Tinubu's new service chiefs are unfit for the position until they are confirmed by the Senate

Keyamo, who was a senior advocate, bragged that he was the one that challenge the authority of the president from appointing service chiefs without Senate confirmation in court

The legal icon noted that he will continue to push for the law to decide every aspect of governance whether he won or not

Festus Keyamo, the former minister of state for labour and employment, has said the appointments of service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu "are round pegs in round holes".

Keyamo, who is a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Tuesday in a tweet on Tuesday, June 20, bragged that he influenced the process of ensuring that the service chiefs were confirmed by the Senate before they can be declared fit for their positions.

How Keyamo forced Tinubu to subject his service chiefs to Senate scrutiny

The former minister disclosed that he was the one that challenged the authority of the executive in appointing service chiefs without passing through the scrutiny of the legislature.

Keyami then expressed his satisfaction with the trend of compliance from succeeding Presidents since he won the case of "KEYAMO V PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA & another".

He stressed the court verdict has compelled Nigerian presidents, from Goodluck Jonathan's administration to date to subject the appointments of service chiefs to confirmation through the Red Chamber.

Buhari's minister vowed to continue to push for the law to determine governance

He stressed that the press release from the office of the President indicated that President Tinubu's service chiefs will also pass through the scrutiny of the Senate.

According to the former minister:

"When you try to push the bounds of the law to change the system, you’re bound to win some, lose some, and continue to pursue some. But the struggle must continue."

Keyamo was a two times minister under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election.

