President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the emergency agency and hajj commission to the office of the vice president

The decision to move NEMA and NAHCON under vice president Kashim Shettima's office was in compliance with their establishment acts

President Tinubu was also reported to approve a formal structure for the office of the vice president

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has ordered two agencies to directly operate under the office of his vice president, Kashim Shettima, in compliance with their various establishment acts.

This was disclosed in a Tweet by NTA on Tuesday evening, June 20.

List of agencies President Tinubu moves to Shettima's office

The affected agencies are the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to the tweet, President Tinubu also approved a formal structure for the office of the vice president including an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides who will work with the Vice President so as to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

The development was part of the ongoing reform that the new president has embarked upon.

What Tinubu has done since he resume office of the president

Since his emergence as Nigerian president, Tinubu has made some policy statements and actions in turning around the narrative of the country, for which many political pundits have commended him.

Some of the policies President Tinubu has made in his three weeks in office include the removal of the fuel subsidy, signing of the student loan bill, and stopping multiple exchange rates of naira to the dollar to mention a few.

The President has also been commended for some decisive actions which included the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the retirement of service chiefs.

President Tinubu departs Nigeria for France on Tuesday

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will be out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, the capital of France

The visit will be the first official outing of Bola Tinubu as Nigerian President since he resumed office 23 days ago.

Joining on the trip are members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and they are expected to return to the country on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng