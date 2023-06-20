Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has warned judges not to attempt juicy and irresistible gifts from politicians and businessmen

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) gave the warning while inaugurating the six newly appointed Judges for the National Industrial Court

Ariwoola warned that no judge will be allowed to drag the reputation of the Nigerian Judiciary into the mud

FCT, Abuja -The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has issued a strong warning to judges handling cases of politicians and businessmen not to accept juicy and irresistible gifts from them.

Justice Ariwoola said when caught, the action will bring shame and disgrace to the families of the judges, Nigerian Tribune reported.

CJN warns judges from accepting gifts from politicians.

Source: Facebook

He said, “I am making it clear to you now that you must flee from such disguised danger.”

The CJN stated this on Monday, June 19, during the inauguration of the six newly appointed Judges for the National Industrial Court at the Supreme Court Complex, Abuja.

The six new Judges inaugurated are Justices Subilim Emmanuel Danjuma, Mohammad Adamu Hamza, Damachi-Onugba Joyce Agede, Hassan Mohammed Yakubu, Buhari Sami, and Sanda Audu Yelwa.

He said many high-profile cases would definitely come before them involving irresistible gifts, mouth-watery financial aid, and business transactions.

The CJN said:

“If you were hitherto 50 percent under public scrutiny, I can confidently tell you now that it has automatically risen to 100 percent by virtue of this appointment”

“It absolutely takes nothing to join the crowd, but it takes quite a lot to stand alone with a good conscience.”

Punishment for abuse of position

Ariwoola said the newly appointed judges must double their pace to justify their appointment.

He added that the judiciary will not fail to use the the sledgehammer if any of the judges abuse their position

“As Judicial officers, you have a divine mandate on earth that you must discharge with unveiled honesty and sincerity. You must give a good account of yourselves to justify your appointment. However, if you decide to do the contrary, the sledgehammer will, without hesitation, descend heavily on you.

“No judicial officers at any level of our Courts will be allowed to drag the reputation of the Nigerian Judiciary into the mud. We cannot come this far to fail. Take heed of this admonition by working rightly towards occupying an enviable space in the annals of the Nigerian Judiciary”

