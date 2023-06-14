A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is not happy with Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa's recent open confession

The lawmaker's statement on the floor of the senate seemed to taint judicial independence in Nigeria

Bulkachuwa had during the valedictory session confessed that he influenced judicial decisions in favour of some senators while his wife was president of the court of appeal

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - As the 10th senate starts its term, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, has lamented that Nigerian leaders have no regard and respect for the law.

Okutepa's comments are against the backdrop of Adamu Bulkachuwa, an outgone lawmaker from Bauchi state, confessing to influencing the decisions of his wife, Zainab, while she was serving as a judge and president of the court of appeal, The Cable reported.

Ex-senator, Bulkachuwa is under fire after confessing to influencing wife’s decisions as appeal court judge. Photo credits: Sen Adamu Bulkachuwa Muhammad (Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa), Jibrin Sam Okutepa

Source: Facebook

'Open confessions are normal on national television and in a hallowed legislative chambers': Okutepa

The comment also called Mrs Bulkachuwa’s reputation into question, as many said it has destroyed public confidence in the Nigerian judiciary, Premium Times reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Writing on his known Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 13, Okutepa criticised the interference with the performance of institutional statutory duties in the country.

He made a flashback to late Senator Ibrahim Mantu openly confessing that politicians influenced electoral processes and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with the former deputy senate president getting away with it.

He wrote on Tuesday, June 13:

"The tragedy of Nigeria is that those who have no regard and respect for law and due process are usually foisted on Nigerians to superintend over the affairs of the nation. Check our leadership recruitment processes.

"And it is because of this that brazen acts of political brigandage and direct confessions of interference with the performance of institutional statutory duties are seen as normal. Open confessions are normal on national television and in a hallowed legislative chambers.

"Late Senator Ibrahim Mantu openly confessed that politicians influenced electoral processes and INEC. Nothing happened. Open corruption. Too sad."

“My wife used her position as judge to favour my colleagues in senate,” Bulkachuwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bulkachuwa made a revelation about the affairs of his wife as a judge.

The Bauchi lawmaker noted that Zainab Bulkachuwa, his wife, used her position as a judge to favour his colleagues in the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng