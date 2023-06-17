Professor Wole Soyinka has reacted to the negative impact of social media and technology on the present generation

He stated that social media had become a tool peddled by ignorant individuals who do not understand its uses and gratification

The 1986 Nobel Laureate for Literature winner revealed that he does not use social media

Renowned playwright and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka have revealed that he does not use social media as he expressed concern over its negative impact.

As reported by The Nation, the 88-year-old playwright said the use and gratification of social media over the years had taken humanity backward due to the abuse of technology.

Prof Wole Soyinka at the DSC Jaipur Literature Festival 2010. Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma/The India Today Group

Source: Getty Images

He stated this on Friday, June 16, at the unveiling of his latest interventions volume, “The Putin Files,” at Freedom Park Lagos.

Prof Soyinka, while expressing his grouse for social media and its usage, he said:

“I don’t tweet, I don’t WhatsApp. I tried WhatsApp but I stopped.”

Soyinka gives summary of his new book

The playwright also gave a brief insight into his new piece, he said:

“Project Nigeria, I must confess, has become near terminally soul-searing. Do I still believe in it? I am no longer certain, but first we must rid ourselves of the tyranny of the ignorant and the opportunism of time-servers.

“In any case, there is not much else to engage one on a foundation of ownership stakes. There is, of course, always the possibility of a revolution, with a clarity of purpose and acceptance of all attendant risks, including costly errors.

“Revolutions are not, however, based on the impetus of speculative power entitlement. No matter, until that moment, the structures that ensures just and equitable cohabitation must be protected from partisan appropriation – be it from material inducement, fake news or verbal terrorism – the last being the contribution of one who is positioned to assume co-leadership of the nation, no less.”

While speaking on the new book, Soyinka called for a review of the concept of democracy.

Soyinka said Putin, as used in his book, is a metaphor and reality, adding: “We can’t be shielded from what is happening.”

He, however, described EndSARS as one of the most successful movements in this country because it was based on truth.

