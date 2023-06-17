Businessman and Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote, revealed he would be meeting with President Bola Tinubu and Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, next week

Dangote stated this after meeting with Tinubu on Friday, June 16 as he decline comment regarding his visit to the State House, Abuja

Meanwhile, Gates will visit not only Nigeria but also its northern neighbor Niger to meet with leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, June 16, hosted the chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, Dangote did not speak with journalists at the Villa on details of his meeting with Tinubu, but he disclosed that there would be a repeat of the visit next week Monday, June 19, when he would be coming with the chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.

Why Bill Gates is coming to Nigeria, Dangote speaks

According to Dangote on behalf of the foundation, Bill Gates will visit Nigeria and its northern neighbour Niger to meet with leaders and partners in tackling health and development challenges, The Punch report added.

“I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together,” he told State House correspondents.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Noting further that the meeting follows Gates’ recent visit to China, Dangote said Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa, Channels TV reported.

Mattawalle speaks on his visit to Tinubu

Also, the immediate past governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, paid a courtesy call to President Tinubu in his office at the Villa, on Friday.

Matawalle, who said it was a son-to-father visit, also pointed out that the President had started convincing the world that he has what it takes to lead the country right and he believes he will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had.

“So far, so good, you’ve seen how the President has started, this is not a new thing to him, he’s a good administrator, with good policies. He’s going to fulfil all his campaign promises,” he said.

President Tinubu, ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo meet in Aso Rock

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience prominent Niger Delta leader and former agitator in the oil-rich region, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the State House, Abuja.

Although the details surrounding the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the president’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta part of the country.

NTA News shared a picture of Tinubu and Dokubo at the State House on Twitter to confirm the development on Friday, June 16.

Dangote crashes on Billionaire ranking but earns N72.2 Billion in 8 hours

In another development, Aliko Dangote has lost almost $1 billion, leading to him crashing on the billionaire ranking.

He is currently ranked as the 78th wealthiest man in the world from the 72nd position he occupied two weeks ago.

His current net worth is pegged at $20.8 billion from $21.2 billion he occupied a few weeks ago.

Source: Legit.ng