PDP stalwart, Chief Bode George, has revealed what he will do regarding nominating people for appointments in Bola Tinubu's government

The former deputy national chairman of the PDP disclosed that he will rather nominate competent candidates from his party than look for an appointment from Tinubu

Bode George further stated that he ended his rift with Tinubu not to get an appointment but for peace to reign

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has dismissed claims that he is looking for an appointment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

According to the PDP stalwart, he is too old for such moves, The Punch reported.

Chief Olabode George says he did not settle to get an appointment from Tinubu but rather for peace to reign.

Source: Facebook

Bode George speaks on working for Tinubu, jostling for appointment

He noted however that if he was approached or offered such by Tinubu, he would only assist in nominating competent candidates from his party.

George, who had been an ardent critic of Tinubu, revealed also that he ended his rift with the president, not for an appointment but for peace to reign and in deference to those who intervened in the matter at the behest of Tinubu.

He stated,

“It is not for me, because I am not looking for a job. But if he calls me, we will discuss it before the party leaders, put heads together and nominate from our side somebody who is still young, agile, has the knowledge and can add value to this country.”

Bode George opens up on purported vow to work with Tinubu

Bode George, the former deputy national chairman (south) of Nigeria's main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, June 5, dismissed reports, claiming that he said he would work with President Bola Tinubu should he (Tinubu) invite him.

Speaking on Arise Television during an interview monitored by Legit.ng, George, 77, said he was misquoted.

Bode George reveals reason that'll make him congratulate Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that George said he would only congratulate Tinubu if the court cases against the Nigerian leader turned in his (Tinubu's) favour.

Prominent Lagos state individuals loyal to Tinubu are trying to mediate between the two top politicians.

Those at a meeting held on Saturday, May 13, to resolve the differences between Messrs George and Tinubu encouraged the two men to unite.

