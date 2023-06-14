On Wednesday night, June 14, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa was suspended

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday night, June 14, suspended the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa over weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

The suspension is to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office following the allegations against him by some stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

Acting EFCC Boss Mohammed Umar Abba from Tudun wada LG Kano State. Photo credit: Nasir Ali Babanyaya @Babanyayaa

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, immediately after approving the suspension, directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar Abba, who will oversee the affairs of the office of the EFCC Chairman.

Abba immediately stepped in as the acting chairman of the Commission after Bawa's suspension on Wednesday night, the EFCC confirmed on its website.

Here are six things to know about the acting EFCC chairman:

1. Mohammed Umar Abba was born on June 22, 1965, in Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State.

2. Abba bagged his first degree from Bayero University, Kano. He did his one-year national service at the old Anambra State Police Command and later got enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force. He attended the Nigeria Police Academy, Kaduna State, where he was commissioned in 1992.

3. CP Abba was seconded to the Commission in January 2016 to head the Counterterrorism and General Investigations, CTGI, Section at the Headquarters in Abuja.

4. He was appointed the Director of Operations of the Commission in 2017.

5. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

6. On July 9, 2020, Abba stepped in as the Acting Chairman of the Commission, being the most senior operational officer when the former chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was suspended.

Source: Legit.ng