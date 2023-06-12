Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Atiku Abubakar has lashed out at those he called "enemies of democracy"

Atiku, a former vice-president, let out his thoughts in a statement on Monday, June 12, to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day in Nigeria

The presidential hopeful who said the nation is in bondage, asked Nigerians not to get tired of combating the "enemies"

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, June 12, criticised “folks on the other side” whom he called “enemies of democracy”.

According to Atiku, the PDP is up against these foes, Channels Television reported.

He asked Nigerians to “do more” in order to defeat these enemies, The Cable also reported.

Atiku said:

“Our commitment to the cause of democracy must be eternal.

“Folks on the other side, enemies of democracy, whom we are up against, are not resting. To defeat them, we must do more.”

‘Nigeria remains in bondage’: Atiku

Furthermore, the former vice-president congratulated Nigerians on the day (June 12 celebration).

Also, he lamented that Nigeria is in bondage, adding that everyone’s “energy” will be required to rescue it.

