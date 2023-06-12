Senator Godswill Akpabio has been tipped to become the next Senate President of the National Assembly

On Tuesday, June 13, Akpoabio's fate will be decided as he faces a significant threat from a northwest aspirant who has refused to step down

Meanwhile, Bayelsa-born politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has called for massive support for Akpabio's aspirations

FCT, Abuja - A last-minute rally is ongoing for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Former national publicity secretary and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena has urged party members to stick with the party polity and rally behind Akpabio for the coveted seat as leader of the red chamber.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is less than 24 hours away from becoming the Senate President. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

In a statement released Monday, June 12, in Abuja, Nabena said it has become more evident that the North can not have the Vice President, the Speaker, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Senate President simultaneously.

He said:

"For the sake of equity, justice and fairness, I will appeal to all the Senators-elect to rally around Akpabio to emerge the next President."

Muslim-Muslim factor

The Bayelsa-born politician said the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket between the President and the Vice President was a genuine factor to consider in ceding the Senate Presidency to the south-south

He said:

"As it stands today, the South-west has produced the President, the North-east has the Vice President, the North-west is about to produce the Speaker, (Note that the three of them are Muslims), the North-central has the SGF and the South-east to produce the Deputy Speaker. So, where is the South-south?"

Nabena appealed to the northern lawmakers to make peace with Senator Akpabio if he had ever wronged them.

He stated that the peace and harmony of the country should remain paramount and always come first in political matters.

Meanwhile, in less than 24 hours, Nigerians will know who becomes the next Senate President of the National Assembly.

The 10th National Assembly has been billed for inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, and a new legislative era will begin.

However, Senator Godswill Akpabio has constantly been the name on the lips of everyone as the man who would stir the ship of the Senate.

