President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on Monday, June 12, 20323

The The Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, said the nationwide broadcast is in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day

The 2023 Democracy Day nationwide broadcast, will be President Tinubu's first official address to Nigerian after assuming office

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on Monday, June 12, in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day.

The Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, June 11, Vanguard reported.

Oladunjoye urged television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The Democracy Day broadcast will be President Tinubu’s first official nationwide address to Nigerians since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

