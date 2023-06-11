Democracy Day: President Tinubu to Address Nigerians on Monday, June 12
State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on Monday, June 12, in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day.
The Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, June 11, Vanguard reported.
Oladunjoye urged television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
The Democracy Day broadcast will be President Tinubu’s first official nationwide address to Nigerians since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.
Federal Government of Nigeria Declares June 12 Public Holiday
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the federal government has declared Monday, June 12, as a public holiday.
The June 12 public holiday is in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.
President Tinubu suspends CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, orders probe
Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has suspended Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The office of the secretary to the government of the federation announced his suspension.
Godwin Emefiele: FG explains why President Tinubu suspended CBN governor
The federal government has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
President Tinubu on Friday evening, June 9, suspended Emefiele with immediate effect.
Tinubu suspended Mele Kyari as NNPC GCEO? Presidency source Reacts
Contrary to circulating speculations, presidency sources said there is no directive from President Bola Tinubu to suspend Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC).
Sources within the Presidency, according to Nigerian Tribune, confirmed on Saturday night, June 10, that the President had not issued any such directive for Kyari's suspension.
