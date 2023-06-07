The governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has approved the mass dismissal of civil servants recruited by ex-governor Samuel Ortom

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 7, in Makurdi, the state capital, Governor Alia ordered the immediate evacuation of the appointees

He also ordered all transferred civil servants from October 2022 to return to their former positions and ranks

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Benue, Makurdi - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has approved the mass dismissal of the last-minute recruitment made by the immediate past governor Samuel Ortom.

As reported by Punch, the development was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 7, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kula Tersoo.

Governor Hyacinth Alia ordered all retired civil servants to evacuate their office with immediate effect. Photo Credit: Simon Bako Lalong

Source: UGC

The statement reads:

“All appointments into the state civil service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As contained in the statement, an order was also issued to retired civil servants of the state to vacate their offices immediately.

Tersoo said:

“All Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All Civil Servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith."

Gov Alia demotes promoted civil servants under Ortom tenure

Similarly, the statement confirmed that civil servants transferred from October 2022 would have their transfer nullified.

These categories of civil servants were ordered to return to their former base and return to their former ranks or position in their various ministries or parastatals.

The statement says:

“All the postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022, to date are hereby nullified.

"The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, stations, or offices with immediate effect.”

Sokoto: Gov Aliyu Approves Mass Sacking of Tambuwal’s Appointees

Similarly, the newly inaugurated governor of Sokoto state, Ahmad Aliyu, has deposed 14 monarchs in the state.

It was also confirmed that he approved the dismissal of 23 permanent secretaries and 15 directors.

The individuals were reported to be the last-minute appointees of the immediate past governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Source: Legit.ng