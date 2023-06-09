The wife of the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, said she did not miss the Presidential Villa after the death of her husband

Maryam said she was used to living in different parts of the country as a wife of a military man and also because her father was a career civil servant

The former first lady disclosed that she is now used to the negatives things fellow Nigerians say about her late husband

Kano, Kano state - Maryam, the wife of the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has revealed why she never missed the Presidential Villa after the death of her husband in 1998.

She said leaving the Presidential Villa was a usual life experience for her because he is used to living in different parts of Nigeria with Abacha and her father who was a career civil servant.

As reported by Daily Trust, the former first lady stated during an interview with BBC Hausa.

She said:

“I don’t miss anything about the Villa. Because, you know, as a wife of a military man, we had been in different places. My dad was a career civil servant. So even before marrying Abacha, I had been used to staying in different parts of Nigeria.

“So even while with Abacha, we were always relocating to different places. So for me being at the Villa was just part of my usual life experience. Of course there was the prestige that comes with being a wife of the head of state, but there were also challenges.”

Nigerians say negative about my late husband and I’m used to them

Speaking further, Maryam said she is used to all the negative things Nigerians say about the late Abacha.

She added that nobody said any negative thing about her late husband’s government while he was ruling.

Maryam said:

“I am used to all the negative things Nigerians have been saying about my husband, and that is a normal thing with politicians. We are human beings, people will always say different things. Good and bad. Look at what’s happening in Kano, and even at the national level. So people will always talk. But when we were ruling, nobody was saying anything. Nobody talked. So that’s governance. Every government comes with its own pecks.”

