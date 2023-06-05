The claim that ex-PDP governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has gone hidden because of EFCC has been debunked

HURIWA, a civil rights advocacy group said its team visited the former governor in his private residency but could not ascertain if the EFCC has initiated a probe of his administration

However, the group maintained that it was only the EFCC that can declare if a person or group is being probe or not

Enugu, Enugu - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), a civil rights advocacy group, has disclosed that Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the former governor of Enugu State, was not running away from being probed neither was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after him.

According to The Guardian, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the national coordinator of HURIWA in a statement, disclosed that some members of the group recently met with the former governor in his private residence.

HURIWA dismisses report that Ugwuanyi goes hidden Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Twitter

Ex-Enugu PDP governor is in his private residence

Onwubiko maintained that the development was contrary to the report that the former governor went into hiding from being probed.

The group further maintained that the EFCC was in the best position to disclose whether the 2-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was under probe for the alleged fraud or misappropriation of taxpayers' money or not.

HURIWA added that the anti-corruption agency has not initiated any move against the former governor because Ugwuanyi has judiciously spent the state fund on human capital development, technology, health care delivery, and infrastructure among many others.

Life after public office of ex-governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu

The statement reads in part:

“The report that the former governor is in hiding is fake as he is in Enugu receiving visitors from different interest groups – traditional institutions, friends, and associates, including holding consultations with the new governor on good governance standards."

The EFCC had earlier hinted that it was investigating many of the immediate past governors but did not list out the names of the former governors in particular.

