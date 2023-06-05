The judiciary workers have announced that they would commence industrial action from Wednesday, against the removal of the fuel subsidy

The workers under the umbrella of JUSUN cited the resolution of the NLC NEC meeting while asking its zonal leaders to mobilize members to comply with the directive

JUSUN going on strike means that the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party will suffer some setbacks as the hearing would be suspended

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have declared an industrial action against the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Following the announcement by President Bola Tinubu on his inaugural day that "subsidy is gone", the price of fuel has doubled in the last week, Daily Trust reported.

NNPC Price of petrol in Nigeria after Tinubu removes fuel subsidy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) subsequently ordered its retail stations to increase the price of fuel per litre from N197 to between N488 and N570.

In its reaction, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declared a nationwide strike, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 7.

M.J. Akwashiki, the general secretary to JUSUN, in a statement on Monday, asked all the states' chapters and branches to embark on nationwide mobilization as well as withdraw their services from Wednesday.

Why judiciary workers declare strike against fuel subsidy

Akwashiki in his statement cited the resolution of the NLC national executive council (NEC) at her meeting on June 2 over the skyrocketing price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government through the NNPCL.

The statement reads in part:

“All zonal vice presidents are to coordinate their zones by ensuring that branch and chapters chairmen mobilise their members for a total compliance.”

How fuel subsidy removal will affect the PEPC hearing of PDP Atiku and Obi Labour Party suits against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu's team had met with the Labour union to ration alternatives and palliative for the workers but the NLC suspended further discussion with the government until it reversed its decision on the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The JUSUN strike will put on hold the hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Court where Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are challenging the 2023 election produced Tinubu as the president.

President Bola Tinubu from his inauguration day hit the ground running when he declared that the "fuel subsidy is gone".

The announcement has put the country in an uneasy corner as fuel marketers have immediately increased the price of the commodity and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is already planning to embark on a strike scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.

