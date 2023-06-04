The governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has given 5 days ultimatum to the former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, to return allegedly stolen vehicles

Gusau, Zamfara - Dauda Lawal, the newly inaugurated governor of Zamfara State, has given 5 days ultimatum to his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, to return official vehicles his officials allegedly took while he was the governor of the state.

According to Daily Trust, Lawal, who was elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s platform, gave the ultimatum in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

Lawal reveals details of funds and properties stolen by ex-Zamfara governor

Lawal disclosed the details of the alleged missing vehicles, adding that he would recover the funds embezzled by Matawalle's administration as well as the state government's properties.

The government described a statement by Matawalle, who was governor of the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC), as mischievous and a plot to distract the PDP administration.

Lawal said he would not engage in a war of words with the APC government that spend 4 years without a single project that was beneficial to the people of the state.

Lawal said he had facts that Matawalle steals Zamfara money and properties

He added that there are facts at his disposal to undress the former governor and reveal his impropriety.

According to the Zamfara governor, Matawalle awarded the contract of N1,149,800,000.00 to one Hafkhad Properties and Facilities Management Nig. LTD to purchase vehicles to distribute to dignitaries and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The statement reads in part:

“Our government is determined in fulfilling the campaign promises made to the good people of Zamfara State which involves the swift recovery of looted public funds and properties.”

