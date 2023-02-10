Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari says he is also a victim of the incessant scarcity of the new naira note that has ravaged the country over the past few days.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Adesina made this revelation in one of his recent articles titled “Living on shoestring budget,” where he revealed that he has been surviving on N20,000 in over a week.

Femi Adesina said he spent the sum of N20,000 for a week due to the new CBN policy. Photo: Femi Adesina

He further revealed how he spent the N20,000 during his trip to Bauchi, Lagos, Senegal, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa" between Monday, January 23 to Tuesday, January 31.

Femi Adesina said:

“I didn’t want to be like the unwise cripple, who had been told that war was approaching, but who stayed put in the same spot.

"So I parked everything I had, every dime, and sent it to the bank. I didn’t want my modest funds to become something fit only for the museum.”

“The Central Bank of Nigeria later secured a ten days extension of the deadline from President Muhammadu Buhari, which has now been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling. But it has not changed the fact that I’ve been spending the sum of N20,000 for one week, and I’m still spending it. Shoestring budget? Yes, you are right. That’s what it is.”

He stated that he spent the sum of N6,000 within the period of three days and by Friday, the sum of N2,500 has also been exhausted.

As contained in the article, he narrated how many Nigeria have been beclouded with the notion that high level government officials like himself are not being affected by the implementation of the new Central Bank of Nigeria policy.

He further narrated his encounter with his banker whom he called to help him get cash for the day.

Adesina narrated:

“He said the best he could do was get N20,000.00 for me, through the Automated Teller Machine, which was his own entitlement for the day. Well, beggars can’t be choosers, and half bread, as they say, is better than none.

“I sent my driver to collect the money, and promptly cancelled all the engagements I had lined up for the weekend. When you stay in your house, watching football and making yourself happy, you need not spend much money, if at all.”

