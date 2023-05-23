President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Steven Andzenge to be the new Executive Director Niger Delta Power Holding Company (Nig.) Limited

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Steven Andzenge as the new Executive Director Niger Delta Power Holding Company (Nig.) Limited.

According to PM News, the development was disclosed by the Director of Information of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey. in a statement on Tuesday, May 23, in Abuja.

Buhari makes fresh appointment 7 days to leave office Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Details of Buhari's new appointees ahead of handover to Tinubu

The statement further explained that the appointment of Steven Andzenge lasted for an initial term of 4 years which started last week, May 16.

Before his appointment, Andzenge served as an Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the chairman of the Presidential Visitation Panel to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Buhari congratulated Andzenge on the appointment and urged him to explore his wealth of experience in carrying out his assignment.

The appointment of Andzenge is coming 7 days before President Buhari will leave office and hands over to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The declaration of Tinubu has been rejected by the opposition parties and candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Tinubu's victory is currently being challenged in the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal.

