Founder of Jehovah’s Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has revealed how he almost got killed for supporting President-elect, Bola Tinubu

Ikuru said he received life-threatening calls for his undaunting support for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election

In defending the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Ijaw-born Lagos-based clergyman said God does not care about religion

Lagos state - Popular Nigeran prophet and founder of Jehovah’s Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru has narrated his near-death experience for supporting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the 2023 general elections.

Ikuru described supporting Tinubu as one of the most difficult and threatening things he has ever done in his life.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Prophet Godwin Ikuru. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Jehovah EYE Salvation Ministry.

The man of God added that he received life-threatening calls on several occasions, telling him to stop his support for Tinubu.

He stated that he was moved by the threat to kill him for supporting Tinubu because his life is in God’s hands.

Prophet Ikiru, who disclosed these while speaking with newsmen recently was one of the pastors who went all out to promote Tinubu’s aspiration.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the Ijaw-born Lagos-based clergyman was popular during electioneering for his concise prophesies and spiritual support for Tinubu.

Ikuru further stated that revelations from God and his belief in Tinubu’s capabilities to make Nigeria a better country kept him on track.

He said:

“Supporting Asiwaju is one of the most difficult and threatening things I ever did in my life, I received life-threatening calls on several occasions, they threatened to kill me if I don’t exit the movement, I was not daunted because I know that my life is in the hands of God who called me to do his work.”

APC Muslim/Muslim ticket: God does not care about religion

On his take on the All Progressive Congress (APC) Muslim/Muslim ticket, Prophet Ikuru argued that God does not care about religion. He added that Pastors abused him and made him an enemy because of his belief in the President-elect.

He said:

“Pastors and Christian bodies in Nigeria made me enemies because of this, they abused and called me several names because of this, but I was not deterred because God does not care about religion, he told me that Tinubu will win the election and I’m so happy he did because God honoured my prophecy as one of his leading prophets”.

