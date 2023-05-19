Two lawyers attempted to represent the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the court of Appeal, Abuja

The lawyers, Awa Kalu and Oba Maduabuchi, each stood up at different times to lay claim to the rightful representation of the Labour Party

Co-lawyers and litigants were surprised by the development, as one of the judges told them that it is not possible for the LP to have a dual representation

FCT, Abuja - A mild drama played out on Friday, May 19, at the Court of Appeal – which is the designated election petition tribunal for presidential elections.

When the case involving Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP) and president-elect, Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC) was called, Awa Kalu (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN) announced appearance for the petitioners (LP), The Cable reported.

The court rejected a lawyer’s attempt to represent Peter Obi and the Labour Party. Photo credits: @PeterObiUSA, Deji Adeyanju

However, Oba Maduabuchi, another lawyer, also announced his appearance for the LP.

Maduabuchi’s announcement evoked murmurs from other lawyers.

Impossible for two lawyers to represent Obi, Labour Party: Judge

Reacting to the development, Haruna Tsammani, chairman of the five-member panel of justices, said it is impossible for two lawyers to announce their representation for the same party almost simultaneously, Premium Times reported.

Tsammani ordered that the petitioner should appear instead.

He said:

“Let the person that filed the petition make an appearance."

Subsequently, Kalu, who was the first person to announce his appearance for the LP, represented the petitioner.

Labour Party's internal crisis

LP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since Pa Lamidi Apapa, deputy national chairman of the party (south), declared himself the acting national chairman following the sack of Julius Abure by a court.

The party said Apapa has been suspended alongside Samuel Akingbade, national legal adviser; Gbenga Daramola, national financial secretary; Anselem Eragbe, national youth leader; and Abayomi Arabambi, national publicity secretary.

However, Apapa is pushing to be recognised by party stakeholders as the National Chairman of the party.

