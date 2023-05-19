FCT, Abuja - An FCT high court has lifted the suspension of the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abuja.

As Daily Trust reported, three other party executives were also released from their suspension by the presiding, Justice Hamza Muazu.

Justice Muazu of the FCT high court lifted the suspension on Abure and three other Labour Party executives. Photo Credit: Labour Party

These trios include the national secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the national organizing secretary, Mr Clement Ojukwu and the national treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

In his ruling on Friday, May 19, Justice Muazu agreed with the LP lawyers that the notice of appeal and documents submitted to the court showed a valid appeal before the Court of Appeal.

It was gathered that Justice Muazu overruled the objection of the factional Labour Party counsel, George Ibrahim, for the stay of execution granted.

According to The Nation, counsel to the plaintiff, Ogwu Onoja SAN, had earlier told the court that Abure and his cohorts allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court, including receipts, seals and affidavits, to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general election, The Nation reported.

He stated that following their indictment by the police investigation, the four people will be arraigned in court, adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

