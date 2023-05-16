President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending 2 weeks in the United Kingdom

The president had attended the coronation of King Charles III in the UK, and his Queen, Consort, Camilla, in the United Kingdom

Buhari was scheduled to return to Nigeria within the week but a rescheduled plan was announced by the presidency over planned that the president will need to meet with his dentist

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after meeting his dentist in the United Kingdom following King Charles' Coronation.

The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4:45pm, on Tuesday, May 16, returning from London, The Leadership reported.

What President Buhari had gone to do in the United Kingdom

Recall that Buhari left Nigeria on May 3 to the United Kingdom to take part in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, of the United Kingdom.

Initially, the president was scheduled to return to the seat of power within the week but he was, however, rescheduled to return to Nigeria for another week as he was said to have planned to meet with his dentist for dental procedures.

Announcing the president's extension of stay in the UK, Femi Adesina, in a statement, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will spend an extra week in the United Kingdom at the request of his dentist, who has already started attending to him.

The statement partly reads:

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced."

It further reiterated that President Buhari had joined other world leader to witness the coronation of King Charles III.

On May 29, when his tenure will officially ended, President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and Nigeria will transition into another democratic dispensation.

