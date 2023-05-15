Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the CBN, has landed in another trouble, and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state insisted that he must not be granted any study leave

Matawalle, the leader of the APC in Zamfara state, officially demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari must not grant Emefiele's request in a statement

The governor said Emefiele must stay on his job and give an account of all that happened as the governor of the CBN

Gusau, Zamfara - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to grant the 'study leave' requested by Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a few days before May 29, when the new administration will be sworn in.

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, made the call to the president in a statement on Monday, May 15, Premium Times reported.

Governor Matawalle writes Buhari to stop Emefiele's study leave move

Source: Twitter

Why APC governor asks Buhari to stop CBN governor Emefiele from leaving Nigeria

According to the state, the governor alleged that the reason Emefiele was applying for the leave was “apparently in a bid to evade rendering accounts.”

Matawalle, a governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused the CBN governor of masterminding the implementation of the "recent disastrous Naira swap policy, the Naira confiscation program" that put the country in tragedy and backwards its economy.

The statement partly reads:

“This same Emefiele now wants to proceed on study leave when he has some 10 months left of his tenure, apparently in a bid to evade rendering accounts. This is unacceptable. President Buhari should not countenance this.”

Latest about Muhammadu Buhari, Godwin Emefiele, Bello Matawale, CBN, Naira redesign policy

Neither Emefiele nor the CBN has refuted the report that the apex bank governor applied for 'study leave' on the media.

In an interview on Sunday, May 15, the senior spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari said he was unaware of the alleged 'study leave' by the CBN governor.

However, the Zamfara governor insisted that Emefiele must stay on his job and give an account of all that transpired under his watch as the governor of the CBN.

