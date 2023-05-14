Bola Tinubu will not rule Nigeria from abroad, the president-elect spokesman Bayo Onanuga revealed

Onanuga made this disclosure while clearing the air regarding Tinubu ruling Nigeria from London like President Muhammadu Buhari

Meanwhile, Tinubu would take over the mantle of leadership from Buhari on Monday, May 29, 2023, and rule Nigerian for the next four years

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmadu Tinubu will not govern the country from abroad, Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman disclosed.

Onanuga spoke while revealing what the president-elect would most likely do in his first 10 days in office.

Onanuga says Tinubu will rule Nigeria from anywhere in the world. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Where Tinubu will govern Nigeria from, Onanuga reveals

Responding to some Nigerians who are saying that Tinubu may rule from London like President Muhammadu Buhari at a certain time, Onanuga said that won’t happen, Daily Trust reported.

On whether the president-elect would settle fully in Nigeria and face the challenges ahead, he said,

“I believe he would do so. But you know we now live in a global village, as they say.

“So, even if he is in Russia, he can hold zoom meetings and do all kinds of things. But I can assure you that he will be here physically to do his job. He will not be an absentee kind of president,” he added.

Coincidentally, both Tinubu and Buhari are currently in Europe.

