FCT, Abuja - Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel of the Shiloh Word Chapel in Abuja has commented on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as the president-elect.

The religious leader in a statement to Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, to retrace his steps, PM News reported.

Prophet Ikechukwu tells Peter Obi to retrace his step, gives reason Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Samuel, in the statement, wondered why the former governor of Anambra state was struggling with his presidential mandates, adding that it is better for him to look back and retrace his steps.

He added that Obi should check the record of all true Prophets, Apostles, and many other God-sent men. They all have different callings and assignments on Earth,

The statement reads in part:

“No matter how great you are in ministry you know your limits, but flesh sees all things with political eyes, God chose Samuel as the king but Israel chose Saul, I want to believe that this is the state of Nigeria today. I encourage Peter Obi to reconcile with all the humble and true prophets in Nigeria, anyone that advised him to ignore the true prophets wants him to fail.

The cleric cited the case of Prophet T.B. Joshua, adding that the people that rejected him when he was alive are dreaming of still having the dream of him still living today.

Source: Legit.ng