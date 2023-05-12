Governor Hope Uzodinma has predicted the outcome of the Imo state governorship election scheduled to hold in November

Uzodinma said the result of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election won't determine the winner of the Imo gubernatorial poll

While speaking on his re-election bid, Uzodinma said the APC won majority seats in the national and state assemblies during the poll, and this would reflect in the forthcoming poll

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma has revealed how the Labour Party (LP) presidential election result will not determine the possible winner of the state's governorship election.

Uzodinma said the result of the presidential election in Imo state will not influence the outcome of the governorship election in the state slated for November, Channels TV reported.

Uzodinma said LP's presidential election result won't determine the winner of the Imo state guber poll.

Source: Facebook

Uzodima predicts the outcome of the Imo election

Meanwhile, LP scored over 300,000 votes in the February 25 presidential election in Imo state compared to the 66,171 votes Uzodimma’s All Progressives Congress got in the state.

However, Uzodimma said the governorship election is a different kettle of fish, saying he has all it takes to win a second term in office in the November 11 election, The Cable report added.

“Presidential election in Nigeria is not calculated or used to assess governorship election. In a presidential election, the result is called according to votes in all states of Nigeria. In the number of votes cast in Nigeria, APC won.

“In the governorship election, the result will be based on votes cast in Imo State. And until that is done nobody is going to beat his chest to tell you this is going to be the result,” Uzodimma said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, May 11.

