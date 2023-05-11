The opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday, May 11, held a reception for new and returning governors selected under the party

PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, as well as other PDP stalwarts, were part of those who arrived early at the ongoing ceremony

Meanwhile, the main purpose of the event is to bring together chieftains and stakeholders of the party drawn from across its various organs

A report by The Punch has it that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, his Taraba and Adamawa states counterparts, Darius Ishaku and Ahmadu Fintiri respectively, are the early arrivals at the ongoing welcome and reception ceremony for new and returning governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The event held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja is expected to bring together chieftains of the party drawn from across its various organs.

Atiku, Obaseki and other chieftains attend PDP’s reception for new and returning governors. Photo credit: @Rasheethe

Source: Twitter

Those present at the event

Already seated are former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, ex-Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; Acting Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, among others.

The guest speaker, Mudal Yusuf will speak on the theme, “Good governance at the sub-national level: Issues, perspectives, expectations and outcomes.”

