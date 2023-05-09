Olasoji Adagunodo, the national vice chairman of the PDP in the southwest, has been declared dead

The death of the former PDP chairman in Osun state was announced by Seyi Adeniyi, the media assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke

Former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Olyinlola, described his death as a big loss to him personally, adding that his position would be difficult to fill

Osogbo, Osun - The national vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (Southwest), Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, is dead.

According to Sahara Reporters, Adegunodo was a former chairman of the PDP in Osun state.

Details of PDP national vice chairman that dies

Hon. Seyi Adeniyi, the media assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, confirmed the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 9.

His tweet reads:

“Southwest PDP Chair, Soji Adagunodo is dead."

It was reported that the chieftain of the PDP died in the United States of America, Osun Defender, a local newspaper in the state, reported.

His death was announced on Tuesday.

Who is Olasoji Adagunodo, the PDP national vice chairman that dies

Former governor of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has described the death of the PDP chieftain as a huge loss for the party.

Oyinlola described him as a very committed and loyal disciple, adding that his death was a personal loss to him.

He said:

“His death is a very rude shock to me. His position will be very difficult to fill.”

The report of his death was coming at a time when the PDP in Osun State was celebrating the victory of the party and Adeleke at the supreme court.

The apex court had declared Adeleke as the authentic winner of the July 2022 governorship election in the state following the petition by Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who challenged the governor's victory.

Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the court of appeal that dashed the hope of Oyetola returning as governor of the state at the tribunal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that On Tuesday, May 9, the supreme court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal that declared Governor Ademola Adeleke as the authentic winner of the July 2023 Guber election in Osun state.

The apex court dashed the hope of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of returning to power following his victory against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in January earlier this year.

