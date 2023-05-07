The PDP has accused the ruling APC of attempting to influence the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, alleged that the APC has been intimidating, harassing, and attacking Nigerian youths and eminent personalities who spoke out against Tinubu's inauguration

The PDP also called on the judiciary to resist and insulate itself from the alleged antics of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the outcome of the cases at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The spokesperson of the party, Debo Ologunagba, raised the alarm at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, May 7.

The PDP claimed that the ruling APC was plotting to influence the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

How APC is attempting to influence tribunal outcome, Ologunagba alleges

Ologunagba said the PDP was alerting Nigerians and the International Community of the shocking revelations, reports, and allegations of plots by the APC to influence the outcome of the Presidential election petition pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Specifically, he accused the APC of recent intimidation, harassment, threats, and vicious attacks against Nigerian youths and eminent personalities who spoke out against the party's planned moves to install a government that does not enjoy the mandate of the majority of Nigerians as expressed at the Polling Units.

"More alarming are allegations in the public space of attempts by certain APC leaders to compromise the judiciary with heavy financial inducement and to orchestrate trumped-up allegations of impropriety against judicial officers," Ologunagba said.

2023 elections: PDP accuses APC leaders of compromising democratic institutions

According to Ologunagba, there are apprehensions in the public space about certain individuals within the highest level of the APC who have demonstrated a capacity and proclivity to compromise democratic institutions in Nigeria.

The PDP spokesman also alleged that certain APC leaders attempted to compromise the judiciary with heavy financial inducement and orchestrate trumped-up allegations of impropriety against judicial officers.

2023 presidency: INEC accused of corruption and complicity

Meanwhile, Ologunagba accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of complicity and corruption, alleging that the response by INEC to the PDP's petition requesting the dismissal of their Petition is further evidence of the umpire's complicity, corruption, and compromise by the APC.

He added that the alleged reckless violation by INEC of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and INEC Guidelines and Manual in the 2023 Presidential election portend grave consequences to Nigeria's democracy and political stability.

PDP urges judiciary to resist and insulate itself from APC antics

The PDP also called on the APC and its leaders to come clean and publicly address Nigerians and the world on the disturbing allegations and revelations that are already in the public domain.

The opposition party equally urged the judiciary to resist and insulate itself from the alleged and reported antics of the APC in the discharge of its Constitutional duties as an independent and impartial arbiter in the pending Petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The PDP expressed confidence in the judiciary's ability to discharge its Constitutional duties independently and guarantee peace, unity, and stability in Nigeria.

2023 elections: Atiku's aide, others stage protest at White House

In another report, a group identified as the Coalition of Nigerian Organizations in the United States on Saturday, May 6, held a peaceful protest at the White House Lafayette Square over the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The coalition urged the international community, particularly the United States, to exert pressure on the Nigerian judiciary to ensure a fair, transparent, and unbiased resolution to the electoral dispute.

"The integrity of Nigeria's democratic process is at stake, and it is crucial that the international community take action to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law," the group said.

