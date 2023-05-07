A group known as the Coalition of Nigerian Organizations in the United States staged a peaceful protest at the White House Lafayette Square

The group called on the international community to pressure the Nigerian judiciary to ensure a fair and transparent resolution of the electoral dispute arising from the 2023 general elections

Among the protesters was Eta Uso, special assistant on digital media to former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the PDP

White House, US - A group identified as the Coalition of Nigerian Organizations in the United States on Saturday, May 6, held a peaceful protest at the White House Lafayette Square over the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The coalition urged the international community, particularly the United States, to exert pressure on the Nigerian judiciary to ensure a fair, transparent, and unbiased resolution to the electoral dispute.

A group staged a protest at the White House to call global attention to the tribunal hearing post-election disputes in Nigeria. Photo credit: CNO

"The integrity of Nigeria's democratic process is at stake, and it is crucial that the international community take action to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law," the group said.

While we staged a protest at the White House, Olusola speaks

One of the protesters, Michael Olusola, told Legit.ng that the protest was organised to draw attention to the electoral tribunal in Nigeria where the results of the recently concluded presidential elections will be contested.

He said that the coalition of Nigerian Organizations in the United States is dedicated to promoting democracy, human rights, and social justice in Nigeria.

"We hope that this protest will lead to increased scrutiny and support from the global community, to ensure that the Nigerian judiciary upholds the will of the people and the democratic process," he added.

Legit.ng gathers that Eta Uso, special assistant on digital media to former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was among the protesters.

