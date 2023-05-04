Barrister Richard Agu has berated Southeast governors for 'not doing enough' in terms of development in the region

The lawyer tasked Ohanaeze Ndigbo to champion the development of the southeast geopolitical zone

Agu also stated that if Ohanaeze Ndigbo is willing to thrive as a group, it should “be weaned off the Igbo political class”, especially southeast governors

Idemili, Anambra State - A popular lawyer, Barrister Richard Agu, has criticised the five Southeast governors, who he said, have not done enough to develop the zone.

Legit.ng reports that Agu argued that even with the quantum of resources at the disposal of the governors, their performances put together, can hardly compare the performances of former leaders like Sam Mbakwe and Jim Nwobodo, and others, who achieved great feats in their times despite lean resources at their disposal'.

Barrister Agu urged Ohanaeze, under Chief Iwuanyanwu, to curry the confidence of the Igbo people. Photo credit: Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Source: Facebook

In a lecture at Abacha community, Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA) Anambra state, on Sunday, April 30, titled "Akuruoulo: Ohaneze and Igbo Governors: Time for Paradigm Shift”, Agu canvassed for a positive and impactful leadership for the Igbo apex body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on affairs concerning the interest of southeasterners.

The legal practitioner also stated that Ohaneze Ndigbo should be the supreme head of the Igbo nation, which “should act as catalyst for enhancement of development in the entire Igbo nation”, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What new leadership of Ohanaeze must do to win Igbo people’s trust

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Agu as also saying that beyond advocacy, Ohaneze should be made to be intentional, deliberate and focused in the process of fashioning the fresh method of engagements for the Igbo people, adding that the leadership should be seen to be independent and selfless to be able to take up these leadership roles.

Agu said:

“The leadership of Ohaneze must be independent, and should be able to curry the confidence of the Igbo people.

“Ohaneze must be weaned off the Igbo political class, especially the governors, for them to thrive. The Ohaneze leadership should draw its power from the people. The trinity of Igbo industriousness from Ogbete to Ogige Nsukka, Abakaliki to Owerri Eke Onunwa, Asaba to Warri, Benin to Ijebu Ode, Umuahia to Ikot Ekpene markets, etc should be included, harnessed and strengthened, as their inclusion will enhance the efficacy of Ohaneze."

‘Igbo people have been forced into a desperate situation in Nigeria’ - Ohanaeze laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide warned that it would no longer condole the intimidation and alleged suppression of Igbos in parts of the country.

This warning came on the heels of alleged attacks and intimidations meted on the Igbo population during the February 25 and March 18th governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Source: Legit.ng