President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his host, Governor Nyesom Wike arrive at the venue for the commissioning of the Rumola/Rumuokwuta Flyover Bridge

On his arrival, Wike urged the Tinubu's administration to make a refund of the money spent by the Rivers state government to build federal government projects in the state

In his response, Tinubu maintained that the federal government under his administration owes no obligation to make such a refund

In what could be described as a surprising development, is the recent request made by Governor Nyesom Wike to Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Tinubu arrived in Rivers state, Port Harcourt, to commission important projects in the state and was received by Wike and other top government officials in the state.

Tinubu commissions important projects in Rivers state. Photo credit:@officialABAT

Tinubu refuses to grant Wike's request

Upon his arrival, Wike made a request, asking Tinubu's government to refund Rivers state the funds used in constructing federal government projects in the state.

Responding, Tinubu declared that the federal government (FG) under his administration owes no obligation to make refunds on federal projects undertaken by states of the federation, Vanguard reported.

In Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of the Rumuokuta Flyover over a two-day visit to Rivers state, Tinubu, however, told the Rivers governor that he could reconsider his stance on the request on condition that the governor lobbies him.

"On the demand you made for refund, I owe you nothing.

"You cannot shuckle me to refund you, it's your road.

"You are the one living on these roads. I commend your efforts. You have to lobby me to collect," Tinubu tells Wike.

Listen to Tinubu's response in the video below;

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section on Twitter of the user, Maraschino cherry @Alexander11426, and reacted to the development.

@Ohams4PeterObi tweeted:

"President on National TV is admitting that he can be lobbied!!!!!

"We are in for a long journey."

@Alexander11426 tweeted:

"And they were all laughing oh...

"This journey may be longer than that of the Israelites."

@Jadesh24 tweeted:

"Shege loading."

@Alexander11426 tweeted:

"The breakfast is too early."

@InceOfficial_Fx tweeted:

"Wike dey shock already."

