The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the honour he bestowed on him for the invitation to commission a new bridge in the state

However, Tinubu reminded the governor that he was the president-elect and that he would not respond to his banters

The president-elect further disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state would reply Wike's banter

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has referred Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to see his counterpart in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a response to his banter.

Tinubu made the comment during the commissioning of the Raumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Wednesday, May 3, in a video shared on the Twitter page of the Channels Television.

Tinubu tells Wike that Sanwo-Olu will replies his banter, says he is the president-elect Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

What Tinubu told Wike about Sanwo-Olu

The president-elect, at the commissioning, expressed gratitude to the Rivers governor for his support during the 2023 presidential election while adding that he appreciated the fact that he was building a relationship with Wike.

Tinubu also bragged that he was the president-elect and the president to the governor, adding that how things played out between him and the governor is another way of building a relationship and that his coming to the state was a fulfilment of the promise he made during the campaign.

To Tinubu, a promise made is a promise kept while appreciating the governor for the honour and privilege, reckoning with all the preparation that the governor had made for his coming.

He said:

"I will leave Sanwo-Olu to give you back your banter and response. I am the president-elect, your president."

Adding that the broadcast that the governor made yesterday, Tuesday, May 2, to declare a public holiday for his coming would not be ignored and that he would not sideline any region.

See the video here:

