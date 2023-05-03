Buhari will join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as The King and The Queen Consort of the UK, on Saturday, May 6

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for London, United Kingdom (UK) later today, Wednesday, May 3, to join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla.

Legit.ng reports that Charles III and Camilla will be coronated as The King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London.

The coronation of a British monarch is a significant event in the country’s history and is steeped in tradition and ceremony.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

President Buhari is billed to participate in the Summit, which will deliberate on the Future of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth.

King Charles Coronation: List of government officials for President Buhari's trip

Some top government officials will accompany President Buhari to the United Kingdom.

They include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd); the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.

Tiwa Savage to Perform at British Monarch's Coronation

Meanwhile, Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, the new British monarch.

Tiwa Savage will be among the elite celebrities, including Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang and Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who will be entertaining guests at the concert.

The last coronation was that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

