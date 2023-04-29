The city of Abuja will host Obidients in May for a two-day summit organised for the party's elected candidates

The event will have in attendance the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmad

Similarly, the summit will have the presence of governors and lawmakers who emerged victorious at the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmad, will join supporters of the party for a summit to host the party's elected candidates in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Olusegun Dosunmu, the secretary of the media subcommittee of the summit and obtained Legit.ng on Friday, April 28, the upcoming summit is being put together by the Labour Party Diaspora Chapter, Nigerian Diaspora Forum (NDF) and the Obidient movement with the theme: "The Nigerian People Firs...It Is Possible."

The two-day summit is slated to hold at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23, respectively. Photo: Labour Party

The event will be a two-day summit is slated to hold at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23, respectively.

As the statement contains, conversations will be held on topics like 'Impactful leadership and good governance', 'Building synergies for the new Nigeria of our dream', 'People-oriented programs in the parliamentary representation' and 'Lawmaking, constitution and democracy.'

The event will also host the presence of all the elected candidates from the House of Senate to the House of Representatives.

Recall that in the just-concluded general elections, the Labour Party won six senatorial seats and 34 in the House of Representatives, making it the third most popular party in the 10th National Assembly that will be inaugurated in June.

