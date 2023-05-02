Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, the governor of Jigawa state, has ordered the arrest and detainment of the state APC chairman, Habibu Sani Sara, and one other APC chieftain

According to the report, the APC chairman and another chieftain, Habu Karami Jahun, were also expelled from the party

The police command in the state confirmed the arrest and detainment of the duo following a letter of complaint from the governor's special adviser on media content, Habibi Ringim

Jigawa, Jigawa - Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has ordered the police to arrest and detain the state All Progressives Congress (APC)'s chairman, Habibu Sani Sara, and one other person

According to The Tribune, Sara's arrest was due to the allegations he made against the outgoing governor in relation to the last-minute indiscriminate contract awards that could be a burden to his successors.

Why Governor Badaru of Jigawa ordered the arrest of APC chairman

Sara and another APC chieftain in the state, Habu Karami Jahun, were also expelled from the party over alleged slander and smear campaign against the governor's reputation.

The duo were arrested by the police and expelled from the party after they held a live programme on a private radio station in the state where they alleged that the governor's last-minute move of awarding contracts could be a big threat to his successor.

During the live programme, the APC leaders accused the governor of giving out shoddy contracts, such as the supply of 200 cars that were fully paid for without a tangible and visible outcome.

They also alleged that the governor was making moves to remain in office after May 29 as he had continued to impose cabinet members and make key appointments for his successor, Malam Umaru Namadi.

The development was confirmed by the state police command, stating that the accused politicians were invited and detained following a written complaint from the special adviser to the governor on media content, Habibi Ringim.

"No decision taken on 10th assembly leadership positions for now" - APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had debunked the report of taking a final decision on the zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, said the report making rounds on social media did not emanate from the APC.

However, Shehu Sani, an ex-Senator, says the senate presidency is zoned to the South-south and Southeast; others are simply contesting.

Source: Legit.ng