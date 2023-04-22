Nigerian civil servant has begun to confirm the proposed 40 per cent pay rise proposed by the federal government

Some civil servants who confirmed this development said the new reform was effected in April salary

This development fulfils President Muhammadu Buhari's promise to meet the needs of civil servants amid economic hardship

Civil servants have confirmed the payment of the 40 per cent salary increase promised by the federal government earlier in the year.

Accounts gathered by federal civil servants in Kwara state confirmed that they received the credit notification of an increase in their arrears on Saturday, April 22.

Civil servants across the country confirmed the increase of the 40 per cent pay rise promised by the Federal Government. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

Further confirming this development, a senior civil servant in Kwara state who pleaded anonymity said the pay rise came alongside the April 2023 salary.

The civil servant said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I received my own arrears today. Some of our other colleagues have also confirmed receipt of their arrears. It came in alongside our April salary.”

Similarly, another civil servant in Ibadan as reported Punch said:

“Yes, it is true. Though I am a teacher with a Federal Government school, I can confirm to you that I received my April 2023 salary alongside my arrears.”

Recall that through the Ministry of Labour, Employment, and Productivity, the federal government proposed a 40 per cent pay rise for workers to cushion the effects of the planned removal of fuel subsidies.

Meanwhile, the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, confirmed the development state that President Muhammadu Buhari had assented to it.

He added that the pay rise had been included in the 2023 budget, noting that it would take effect from January 1, 2023.

Ngige described the pay raise as a peculiar allowance for civil servants, given the current economic reality.

He said it is meant to help government workers cushion the effects of rising inflation, the rising cost of living, and hikes in transportation fares, housing and electricity tariffs.

40 Days to Go, Buhari’s Govt Approves N1.535trn for Road Projects, Gives Reason

Similarly, the federal government has cleared the air regarding the N1.535 trillion fund approved for the construction of roads across the country.

The contract awards were approved following memos presented by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Fashola said the money would be spent on the projects by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and would soon be completed.

Source: Legit.ng