Nigerian ambassador to the African Union, Amb. Ousmane Yara has revealed the connection between Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and Guinea Conakry.

Yara's revelation is coming a few days after a viral video showed Tinubu, the governor of Lagos state, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a helicopter that belonged to the Guinean government, The Sun reported.

Yara disclosed that the video in circulation was shot in 2016 when the president-elect visited the West African country as President Conde's guest during the independent anniversary of the country. He said that would be the second time Tinubu will visit the country.

Speaking with journalists in an Abuja hotel on Sunday, Yara, disclosed the relationship between Tinubum Alpha Conde, a former Guinean president and himself.

The former ambassador also explained the special recognition of Tinubu by the Guinean government under the Conde administration.

He said:

"Tinubu spent only one day and travelled to London from there, but left the team he came with to continue engagement with Guinean officials on how to transform Guinea. The team and Guinean government officials worked for three days, and came up with an economic roadmap.”

He said Tinubu first visited the country in 2015 when he earlier hosted the Guinean President in Lagos.

The AU chief maintained that Sanwo-Olu was not yet the governor when the incident happened and that they were travelling from the Guinea capital to Mamu in the Fula region of the country for the Independence anniversary celebration.

Yara said then-President Conde was known for moving the state function anniversary from region to region each year when he was the president.

