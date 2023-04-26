The EFCC is set to launch fresh proceedings against Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and 3 others at the federal high court in Abuja

Fani-Kayode, who was a minister under the government of the PDP, would be facing charges of alleged misappropriation of N4.6bn and money laundering

The embattled former minister is now a prominent chieftain of the APC and strong campaigner of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

Ikeja, Lagos - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the commencement of a fresh prosecution of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, and 3 others at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

According to Channels Television, the anti-graft agency is charging the former minister to court over the allegation of the misappropriation of N4.6bn and money laundering.

Femi Fani-Kayode lands in EFCC net again Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Fani-Kayode was a minister under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government but is currently a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a popular campaigner of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the EFCC counsel, had on Tuesday, April 25, told Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Lagos Federal High Court that it became necessary for him to make such a move after the last weekend's ruling of the appeal court in Lagos that quashed the charges against the APC chieftain.

Oyedepo posited that with the court of appeal's decision, all exhibits and documents that the prosecution had tendered should be released so the commission can commence the matter afresh at the Abuja federal high court.

The judge then ordered the release of all exhibits and documents before the court while the hearing was on back to the EFCC.

Recall that Justice Mohammed Danjuma of the Court of Appeal gave a verdict on the appeal filed by one of Fani-Kayode’s co-defendants and a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, who challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Lagos to hear the matter.

Source: Legit.ng