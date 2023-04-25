President Muhammadu Buhari will be rounding up his tenure as the number 1 citizen of Nigeria in less than 35 days as May 29 transition day is fast approaching.

Being a Nigerian president, Buhari has been criticised for being the most travelled leader the West African country has ever had.

According to The Punch, Buhari had visited 40 countries of the world as Nigeria's president and had about 90 foreign trips in his 8 years of administration in Nigeria.

Names, breakdown of countries Buhari visited as Nigerian president Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Assessing the 8 years reign of the Daura-born military leader turned democratic president, Buhari visited no less than 43 countries across the world.

The countries Buhari visited cut across continents of the world and mostly on official visits, medical, and pilgrimages.

Legit.ng has, therefore, compiled and categorised the names of these countries based on how often the outgoing president has visited them while administering Nigeria.

Countries Buhari mostly visited

S/N Countries 1 United States 2 United Kingdom 3 Saudi Arabia 4 Ethiopia 5 France

Countries Buhari visited between 3-6 times

S/N Countries 1 South Africa (3x) 2 United Arab Emirates (3x) 3 Ghana (3x) 4 Niger (3x) 5 Senegal (4x)

Countries President Buhari visited at least 2 times

1 Jordan 2 China 3 Germany 4 The Gambia 5 Benin 6 Kenya 7 Equatorial Guinea 8 Côte d'Ivoire 9 Qatar 10 Chad 11 Morocco

Other 22 countries Buhari visited as Nigerian president are listed below

S/N Countries 1 Belgium 2 Burkina Faso 3 Cameroon 4 Egypt 5 Guinea-Bissau 6 India 7 Iran 8 Japan 9 Liberia 10 Mali 11 Malta 12 Mauritania 13 Netherlands 14 Russia 15 Rwanda 16 Poland 17 Portugal 18 South Korea 19 Spain 20 Sudan 21 Togo 22 Turkey

