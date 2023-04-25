Global site navigation

May 29 Handover: Full List of 43 Countries Buhari Visited As Nigerian President
Politics

May 29 Handover: Full List of 43 Countries Buhari Visited As Nigerian President

by  Bada Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari will be rounding up his tenure as the number 1 citizen of Nigeria in less than 35 days as May 29 transition day is fast approaching.

Being a Nigerian president, Buhari has been criticised for being the most travelled leader the West African country has ever had.

According to The Punch, Buhari had visited 40 countries of the world as Nigeria's president and had about 90 foreign trips in his 8 years of administration in Nigeria.

Assessing the 8 years reign of the Daura-born military leader turned democratic president, Buhari visited no less than 43 countries across the world.

The countries Buhari visited cut across continents of the world and mostly on official visits, medical, and pilgrimages.

Legit.ng has, therefore, compiled and categorised the names of these countries based on how often the outgoing president has visited them while administering Nigeria.

Countries Buhari mostly visited

S/NCountries
1United States
2United Kingdom
3Saudi Arabia
4Ethiopia
5France

Countries Buhari visited between 3-6 times

S/NCountries
1South Africa (3x)
2 United Arab Emirates (3x)
3Ghana (3x)
4Niger (3x)
5Senegal (4x)

Countries President Buhari visited at least 2 times

1Jordan
2China
3Germany
4The Gambia
5Benin
6Kenya
7Equatorial Guinea
8Côte d'Ivoire
9Qatar
10Chad
11Morocco

Other 22 countries Buhari visited as Nigerian president are listed below

S/NCountries
1Belgium
2Burkina Faso
3Cameroon
4Egypt
5Guinea-Bissau
6 India
7Iran
8Japan
9Liberia
10Mali
11Malta
12Mauritania
13Netherlands
14Russia
15Rwanda
16Poland
17Portugal
18South Korea
19Spain
20Sudan
21Togo
22Turkey

Sudan crisis: Buhari to start moving Nigerians to safe place today or tomorrow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Garba Shehu, a senior media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the federal government's efforts in evacuating trapped Nigerians in Sudan.

Shehu maintained that the Nigerian embassy in the country is working with the government of Sudan and Ethiopia to ensure the safety of the affected Nigerians.

According to Shehu, the trapped Nigerians are expected to be moved to a safe place between today and tomorrow.

Source: Legit.ng

