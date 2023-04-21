Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, have both lost their Twitter verification blue badges.

Legit.ng confirmed this development after numerous checks were made on their official Twitter pages on Thursday, April 20.

Further checks confirmed that prominent individuals like President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top government officials have their blue tick verification badges deactivated.

This development follows the established rules stipulated by the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, who stated that the blue verification badge would now come at a cost.

He declared April 20, 2023, the deadline for the free verification badge and implementing the new payment rule.

How much will Twitter users pay for a blue verification badge?

It was gathered that the payment would be based on a monthly and annual basis, where Twitter users are expected to pay $8 per month for the blue verification badge or $84 annually for the same badge.

Other prominent persons affected by the new development include pop and afrobeat icons like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and many others.

Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was also affected by the new Twitter rule of payment for the blue verification badge.

