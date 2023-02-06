Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, is moving closer to recovering his status as the world's richest man by the day

After topping the billionaire list for nearly a year, Musk was deposed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his family

Elon Musk earned over N4.45 trillion in one week to narrow the wealth gap with Bernard Arnault

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Elon Musk on Monday, February 6 2023 made a whopping $3.9 billion(N1.81trn) to push his total earnings in one week to N4.45 trillion($9.8 billion).

The Telsa CEO now has a total wealth of $188.1 billion compared to $178.3 billion net worth as of January 31, 2023 according to Forbes.

Musk new found wealth means that he is $29.1 billion away from catching up with Bernhard Arnault the current richest man in the world.

Tesla shares is on the rise and it is good news for Elon Musk Credit: @tesla

Source: Facebook

Bernhard Arnault as of Monday, February 6 has a total net worth of $217.2 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How Elon Musk is closing the gap

Musk has started the month of February very strong compared to how he started January 2023.

As of January 1, 2023, the Forbes billionaire index noted that Musk only had a net worth of $136.9 billion. On the other hand, Arnault has $183.0 billion. This is a gap of $46.1 billion.

The remarkable recovery shows that in the next few weeks, Musk will regain his position as the world's richest man.

List of richest men in the world as of Monday, February 6, 2023

Bernard Arnault & family- $217.2bn

Elon Musk- $188.1bn

Jeff Bezos- $125.2bn

Larry Ellison- $113.7bn

Warren Buffett- $107.0bn

Bill Gates- $105.2bn

Carlos Slim Helu & family- $89.1bn

Larry Page- $88.9bn

Sergey Brin- $85.2bn

Steve Ballmer- $83.1bn

Rabiu to overtake Dangote as richest man in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Nigerian billionaire race is becoming more and more interesting as Rabiu Abdulsamad closes in on Aliko Dangote

Abdulsamad is now comfortably the second richest man in Nigeria despite starting the year in third.

Legit.ng analysis shows that Rabiu's wealth growing at N3.4 billion daily has helped him close the gap.

Source: Legit.ng