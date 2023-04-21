Twitter recently experienced an uproar after thousands of people lost their blue check verification mark

This came shortly after the Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, had announced that people would have to start paying subscription fees to retain their verification marks

A number of Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and more were affected and it caused an online stir

In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing with activity after a number of verified accounts lost their blue tick verification badges.

News quickly made the rounds on the microblogging application after top Nigerian celebrities such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tony Elumelu and more all lost their Twitter verifications.

This came weeks after Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, had announced that people would have to pay to retain their verification badges.

Fans react as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, other stars lose Twitter verification. Photos: @davido, @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Elon had introduced a new verification program called Verification Blue, where people would have to pay $8 every month to have a verification badge.

See accounts of some Nigerian celebrities who lost their verifications below:

Netizens react as celebrities lose their Twitter verification

As expected, news of top celebrities all over the world losing their verified status on Twitter caused a massive buzz as netizens shared mixed reactions. While some people hailed Elon Musk as a businessman, others said everybody is now equal on Twitter. Read some comments below:

__tunmise__:

“It’s not about not being able to afford it. They literally earned their blue ticks and now Elon musk wants them to pay for validation that they’ve long earned? Lmao”

ilovesemilore_:

“Omo where wizkid wan see money verify like this ”

unique.prechy33:

“thank God say na all of them own them remove he good like that cuz the dragging this night for no easy”

moolar411:

“It only cost $8 to $11 per month so i don't believe they can't afford it bruh.”

thabrightgirl:

“So our three giants no get money for verification…”

teddy_gizz:

“Even Ronaldo himself chop am ”

wendy_adamma:

“Elon just wan Dey cash out and regain him money back.”

kunlereal:

“Elon Musk is milking everyone.. you gotta pay and subscribe for verification to have one.”

ladyque_1:

“Blue checks lost their value since it’s so accessible now.”

ojimaahmed0147:

“This is why Africans need to create our own international social media platform.....”

