Following the end of the 2023 general elections, Nigerians have started looking forward to the off-season elections in some parts of the country before another general election in 2027.

At least before the end of the year 2023, no less than 2 states of the federation will experience a governorship election as part of the off-season poll

These elections would be held in Imo and Kogi states. As part of the preparations, major political parties have started preparing for these polls by conducting their primaries and nominating their candidates in the election.

For Imo, below are the details of the candidates of the major political parties.

Hope Uzodinma, APC

Hope Uzodinma is the incumbent governor of Imo state, and he will be contesting for a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Uzodinma is likely to win his re-election based on the outcome of the March 18 state House of Assembly election. The APC was able to win 25 of the 27 seats. This suggested that the governor already had foot soldiers at the grassroots to work for him if he was not betrayed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Samuel Anyanwu, PDP

Source: Legit.ng