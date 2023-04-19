After spending 8 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally returned to Nigeria

The president was reported to have travelled to the Kingdom for Umrah, the lesser hajj, one of the rituals Muslims occasionally perform, particularly during Ramadan

While in Saudi Arabia, Buhari was reported to have hosted some members of his cabinet and received briefings from them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending 8 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he was said to have performed Umrah, the lesser hajj.

According to The Guardian, the Nigerian president left Saudi Arabia through the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, April 19.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria after spending 8 days in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Details of Buhari's journey out of Nigeria to Saudi Arabia

It was reported that Buhari was bid farewell by Saudi Arabia's government officials, traditional and spiritual leaders from Nigeria and senior staff of the Nigerian Embassy in the Islamic Kingdom at the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Buhari successfully performed the 2023 Umrah rituals in the Saudi Arabia Kingdom amid tight security as he arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah from Medina on Thursday morning.

Joining him on the spiritual rights were members of his entourage, traditional and religious leaders from the six geo-political zones of the country.

Latest about President Muhammadu Buhari, Saudi Arabia, Ramadan, Abuja

They were led by a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in carrying out the religious right.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Buhari visited some historic religious places in the Kingdom and proceeded to Makkah on Wednesday for the Umrah rights.

President Buhari was also reported to have received some updates from members of his cabinet while in Saudi Arabia and hosted some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Babagana Zulum of Borno.

He also played host to some traditional and religious leaders from Nigeria in Makkah for an Iftau dinner (breaking of fast).

Presidency: Buhari, other presidential candidates who have wept on national TV

Legit.ng earlier reported that politics in Nigeria always take different dimensions at each election period as political actions devise different means to persuade the electorate to vote for them.

One of the growing trends in the country's politics is the emotional displays by candidates, a scene that started after the 2011 election with President Buhari.

The general wept in 2012 following his defeat at the supreme court and promised not to contest anymore but came back to become Nigeria's president in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng