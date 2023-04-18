Politics in Nigeria always take different dimensions at each election period as political actions devise different means to persuade the electorate to vote for them

One of the growing trends in the country's politics is the emotional displays by candidates, a scene that started after the 2011 election with President Buhari

The general wept in 2012 following his defeat at the supreme court and promised not to contest anymore but came back to become Nigeria's president in 2015

Since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999, politicians have deployed different strategies to convince the electorates why they should be voted for.

One such strategy is going emotional on live television, particularly crying. This is becoming a trend among presidential candidates, but Nigerians are yet to take cognisance of it.

Nigerian presidential candidates who have cried on national TV

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of presidential candidates that have cried on national television:

President Muhammadu Buhari

The outgoing Nigerian president became the first presidential candidate who cried on national TV after losing the poll for the third time in 2012, felt sorry for the country and promised that he would never contest again.

But in the build-up to the 2015 election, Buhari had a strong merger with the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and became Nigeria's president in a historic win.

Atiku Abubakar

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election because the second of his kind to weep on national TV.

After picking the nomination form of the PDP in 2018, the former vice president wept on live TV but went into the election and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peter Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party who came third in the February 25 presidential election also wept on national TV at his first press conference in Abuja.

The former governor of Anambra held a press conference 3 days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the winner of the poll.

