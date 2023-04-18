Controversy and crisis have been unleashed in the camp of the All Progressive Congress in Gombe state

The Gombe state chapter of the APC in Akko LGA, Kashere ward, announced the expulsion of the former governor, Danjuma Goje

The ward chairman Tanimu Abdullahi said a unanimous decision was taken before his expulsion after he was found guilty of anti-party activities

Gombe, Akko - Former governor of Gombe state and current Senator representing the Gombe central senatorial district, Danjuma Goje, has been expelled by the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, Senator Goje was expelled by APC leaders in Kashere Ward of Akko local government area of Gombe State on Tuesday, April 18.

Senator Goje is facing an allegation of inciting the public against the APC administration in the state. Photo: Gombe_faces

It was gathered that his expulsion became necessary after the APC leaders at his ward in Kashere found him guilty of anti-party activities.

The wars have reportedly constituted a committee to probe Senator for his anti-party role in the just concluded 2023 presidential and governorship polls.

Reacting to this development, the APC Ward chairman in Kashere, Tanimu Abdullahi, said the decision to expel Senator Goje was unanimous after it was confirmed that he was guilty of the allegations levelled against him.

He told journalists that Senator Goje was also absent from the gubernatorial rally led by the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The ward chairman further revealed that Senator Goje boycotted all the campaign rallies in his senatorial district.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“The committee also deliberated on the allegations against Goje of hobnobbing with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

“Open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and the PDP Akko Federal House of Representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC, among many other instances.”

The ward chairman listed Senator Goje's offences as:

“making pronouncements that undermined the APC administration in the state and sponsoring campaign of calumny with the intention of inciting the public against the APC administration in the state."

