A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and State Executive Members of the PDP in Rivers State over alleged anti-party activities.

In his judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the fears of Wike and other members of the PDP were well founded, and that suspending or expelling them will amount to the breach of their rights to freedom of association.

The judge, therefore, stated it is in the power of the court to grant redress to persons who have well established acts that would amount to the infringement of their rights.

The judge said members of political parties can not be suspended arbitrarily with compliance with the political party’s guidelines.

Wike, and four other PDP governors known as the G5, had openly campaigned against PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 poll.

Source: Legit.ng