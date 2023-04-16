Yola, Adamawa state - With 10 out of 20 local government areas (LGAs) in Adamawa State's supplementary governorship election having declared results, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken an early lead as of 1:19 am on Sunday, April 16.

Fintiri has won seven LGAs, while Aishatu Ahmed, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came out on top in three LGAs, according to the declaration of results by the state collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Officer (INEC).

Adamawa State Governorship Election Result: Fintiri Leads in 7 of 10 LGAs

In Demsa LGA, the PDP had 124 votes, while the APC got 43, according to Channels TV.

The PDP also won in Lamurde with 580 votes compared to the APC's 285. In Jada, the PDP had 271 votes, while the APC scored 145.

Similarly, the PDP won in Ganye LGA with 309 votes, while the APC had 176. In Shelleng LGA, the PDP led with 299 votes against the APC's 223. The same was the case in Maiha where the PDP got 207 votes compared to the APC's 172.

Also, in Hong LGA, the PDP scored 1,056 votes, while the APC had 361.

In Yola South LGA, the APC polled 797 votes, while the PDP had 678. In Song LGA, the APC scored 558 votes, and the PDP had 411. Similarly, in Yola North, the APC got 368 votes, whereas the PDP polled 357.

Collations have been adjourned until 11 am.

