Official Live Results of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election from INEC Collation Centre
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the official collation of the results of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.
Results from Lamurde LGA
APC: 285
PDP: 580
Total number of registered voters: 2,275
Accredited voters: 886
Valid votes: 867
Rejected votes: 19
Total votes cast: 886
Collation resumes in Adamawa state: Results from Yola North LGA
APC: 368
PDP: 357
Total number of registered voters: 2,222
Accredited voters: 746
Valid votes: 729
Rejected votes: 17
Total votes cast: 746
Collation exercise put on on hold
The collation exercise in Adamawa has been put on hold after the announcement of results from two LGAs.
It was gathered that results from other LGAs are yet to arrive and INEC officials say they will wait.
There are 18 LGAs left.
Results from Yola South LGA
APC: 797
PDP: 678
Total number of registered voters: 5,477
Accredited voters: 1,552
Valid votes: 1,499
Rejected votes: 53
Total votes cast:1,552
Results from Demsa LGA
APC: 43
PDP: 124
Total number of registered voters: 366
Accredited voters: 168
Valid votes: 167
Rejected votes: 01
Total votes cast: 168
Important facts about Adamawa supplementary governorship election
Supplementary elections were held in 20 out of the 21 LGAs of Adamawa.
The supplementary poll did not hold in Fufore, the LGA whose results raised contestation in the March 18 governorship election.
Recitation of the national anthem
The national anthem and prayers have been taken to signal the commencement of the collation exercise for the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.