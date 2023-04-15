Global site navigation

Official Live Results of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election from INEC Collation Centre
Politics

Official Live Results of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election from INEC Collation Centre

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the official collation of the results of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.

Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates.

Ahmadu Fintiri-Aisha Dahiru
Official Live Results of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election from INEC Collation Centre
Source: Facebook

11:01 PM

Results from Lamurde LGA

APC: 285

PDP: 580

Total number of registered voters: 2,275

Accredited voters: 886

Valid votes: 867

Rejected votes: 19

Total votes cast: 886

10:45 PM

Collation resumes in Adamawa state: Results from Yola North LGA

APC: 368

PDP: 357

Total number of registered voters: 2,222

Accredited voters: 746

Valid votes: 729

Rejected votes: 17

Total votes cast: 746

10:36 PM

Collation exercise put on on hold

The collation exercise in Adamawa has been put on hold after the announcement of results from two LGAs.

It was gathered that results from other LGAs are yet to arrive and INEC officials say they will wait.

There are 18 LGAs left.

10:28 PM

Results from Yola South LGA

APC: 797

PDP: 678

Total number of registered voters: 5,477

Accredited voters: 1,552

Valid votes: 1,499

Rejected votes: 53

Total votes cast:1,552

10:21 PM

Results from Demsa LGA

APC: 43

PDP: 124

Total number of registered voters: 366

Accredited voters: 168

Valid votes: 167

Rejected votes: 01

Total votes cast: 168

10:20 PM

Important facts about Adamawa supplementary governorship election

Supplementary elections were held in 20 out of the 21 LGAs of Adamawa.

The supplementary poll did not hold in Fufore, the LGA whose results raised contestation in the March 18 governorship election.

10:20 PM

Recitation of the national anthem

The national anthem and prayers have been taken to signal the commencement of the collation exercise for the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.

